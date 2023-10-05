India men's cricket team will be squaring off against Bangladesh in the semi-final match of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket event on Friday. Team India will be coming to this clash after thrashing Nepal by 23 runs in their quarter-finals match. Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his maiden T20I hundred and played a crucial role in team's victory. It will be an interesting match as both the teams will be eyeing the finale berth. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

When will the India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Semi-final match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Semi-final match will be played on Friday, October 6.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Semi-final match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Semi-final match will be played at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Semi-final match start?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Semi-final match will start at 6:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 6:00 AM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Semi-final match?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Semi-final match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels.

Where can I watch India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Semi-final match?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match will be streamed live on Sony LIV app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)