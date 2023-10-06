The Indian men's team stumbled on the final hurdle against Hong Kong, and settled for a silver medal in the bridge competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday. India, a gold and two bronze-medal winner at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, lost to Hong Kong 152-238.1 in the gold-medal match at Hangzhou. The Indian team consisting of Sandeep Thakral, Jaggy Shivadasni, Raju Tolani and Ajay Prabhkar Khare could not challenge the Hong Kong outfit at any point during the six sessions, spread over two days. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

Indian men were trailing 1-2 after the first two sessions, and they made a woeful start, losing the day's first session 32-42 to Hong Kong.

Trailing 1-3, India needed to win the second session on the day, but Hong Kong emerged a clear 38-17 winner to all but seal the gold with a 4-1 lead.

Indian Women Skaters Stay In Medal Contention At Asian Games

Roller-skaters Greeshma Dontara and Sai Samhitha Akula kept their hopes alive of earning laurels for India, as they were placed fourth and sixth respectively in the ladies artistic single free skating short program final at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

Advertisement

Greeshma was ranked fourth with a segment score of 20.94 (9.81 in element, 11.13 in component), while Samhitha had a segment score of 16.95 (6.95 in element, 11 in component, and a one point deduction).

Chinese Taipei's Hsiao-Ching Hung and Japan's Miki Fujikura were placed first and second with segment scores of 38.76 and 27.41, respectively.

Both Indian skaters will be looking to improve their performance in a bid to strengthen their chances of winning medals in the final round at the Qiantang Roller Sports Centre on Saturday.

Earlier, all other Indian roller-skaters had lost in their respective events.

Indian roller-skaters had won two bronze medals at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)