The Indian men's team produced a dominant effort, winning all their three round-robin group stage matches in the bridge competition on Wednesday. India began the day with a victory over Philippines (18.04-1.96), and followed it up with wins over Singapore (10.97-9.03) and Bangladesh (10.66-9.34). India is currently ranked second behind Japan with 51.67 points, having played 42 boards. However, the Indian women's team failed to impress, winning just one of the three meetings on the day. While they lost to Thailand (7.84-12.16) and Chinese Taipei (20-0), the women's side notched up a win over South Korea (11.87-8.13).

(Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

After the three games, Indian women are ranked seventh, with 19.71 points after 42 boards.

In the mixed team event, India lost two matches and won as many.

India started with a bye in the opening contest, but in the second match they defeated Hong Kong (3.28-16.72).

Advertisement

In their next match, they overcame South Korea (17.19-2.81), but could not go past Philippines (7.56-12.44) in the day's last match.

In the mixed event, India is ranked fifth with 40.03 points after 42 boards.

India held in women's handball

The Indian women's handball team held Hong Kong to a thrilling 26-26 draw in its second group-stage tie of the ongoing Asian Games on Wednesday.

Advertisement

For India, Menika, Nidhi Sharma, Sushma, Priyanka Thakur, Bhawana, Jyoti Shukla and Shalini Thakur found the back of the net.

The Indians were off to a shaky start, as they trailed Hong Kong marginally at the half-time break.

While they showed some fight-back in the following half and even managed to gain a slender lead at a point, they could barely hold on to it.

The Indians managed to secure the draw in the dying seconds of the fixture, with Menika equalising with just three seconds remaining on the clock.

India remains winless in its opening two meetings of the tournament, having lost its first match to Japan 13-41.

It will next be up against hosts China on Friday, followed by its final Pool game against Nepal on Saturday, as the Indians desperately need victories in these contests to stay in the semi-final contention.