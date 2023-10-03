World champion Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) locked an Olympic quota for herself by moving to the final while young Indian boxer Preeti Pawar (54kg) signed off with a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday. Borgohain, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, cleverly managed her bout against Asian Championship silver medallist Baison Manikon of Thailand to take a unanimous decision win and book her ticket for next year's Paris Games Preeti, on the other hand, put up a good show but lost 0-5 to reigning flyweight champion China's Chang Yuan. She has already secured an Olympic quota. (Asian Games Medals Tally | Asian Games Full Schedule)

Both Southpaw boxers showcased their high skill and ring IQs in the opening three minutes. While Preeti looked to poke and peck with a right hook, the Chinese kept landing right hooks.

At one point, the 19-year-old Indian landed a double jab, followed by two right hooks and two body shots to score crucial points. But Chang replied aggressively with a right cross and a flurry of jabs.

The Chinese boxer was cleaner with her punches and the four of the five judges ruled in her favour in the opening round.

In the second round, Preeti dialled up the intensity, trying to break Chang defence. But the Chinese, who enjoyed the crowd support, defended well, moving around the ring.

Chang was warned a couple of times for hitting behind the head of Preeti.

Having done enough, Chang continued to defend in the final three minutes to take the win.

Indian divers continue to disappoint at Asian Games

Indian divers continued to disappoint as Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi and London Singh Hemam failed to qualify for the final of the men's 3m springboard event at the Asian Games, finishing a lowly 16th and 17th in the preliminary stage on Tuesday.

While Siddharth ended on 17th spot in the preliminary stage with total points of 236.35, London finished on the last spot garnering 207 points.

A total of 12 divers qualified for the final with China's Zongyuan Wang (494.05), Jaegyeong Yi of Korea (425.30) and another Chinese Jiuyuan Zheng (420.65) finishing on top three spots in the prelims.

On Monday, London had finished 12th in the men's 1m springboard diving event with total points of 207.80.

While London's campaign ended, Siddharth will be in action in the men's 10m platform event on Wednesday, the final day of diving competition in the continental showpiece.

