Scoring a century for your country at a competition like the Asian Games is no small feat. That is why it is completely understandable how emotional young Indian cricket team batter Yashasvi Jaiswal got after his ton against Nepal during the quarter-final match on Tuesday. However, in a weird turn of events, Jaiswal ended up celebrating his milestone on two different occasions after a late decision from the umpire. On the first occasion, Jaiswal slammed Sompal Kami straight down the ground while batting on 95 and he started celebrating as he thought that ball was gone the full distance. However, the third umpire intervened and the replays showed that the ball had landed just ahead of the boundary line.

However, the young talent did not have to wait longer for his milestone and he took a single on the very next delivery and this time, he once again celebrated his achievement with teammate Shivam Dube.

Jaiswal smashed a blazing hundred to lead India to Asian Games semifinals but cricketers from Nepal showed a lot of promise by putting up a fearless fight in their 23-run defeat.

Jaiswal, Indian cricket's new pin-up boy, earned the distinction of being the youngest T20I centurion from the country en route his 49-ball-100 that took India to a healthy 202 for 4.

The men from the Himalayan nation made a match of it but lack of experience became their undoing as their innings ended at 179 for 9, ensuring a last four spot for Ruturaj Gaikwad's men.

No praise would be enough for the Monty Desai-coached Nepalese side as the smaller ground dimensions helped them embarrass two Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh (2/43) and Avesh Khan (3/32), who gave away 75 runs in their 8 overs.

There is one piece of statistics that will certainly annoy head coach VVS Laxman. India, in all, hit 12 sixes but Nepal batters surpassed them with 14 maximums.

