With the aim of crossing the 100-medal mark in the 2023 Asian Games, the Indian contingent fired on all cylinders, right from day 1. Shooters and rowers helped the nation open its medal account in the Hangzhou Games while the Indian women's cricket team delivered a historic gold medal by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. However, India's first gold medal came in shooting in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event. The trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar got India the top podium spot with a World Record effort. (Asian Games Medals Tally)

Shooting: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals

Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal in Women's 10m air rifle team - Silver

Ramita Jindal in Women's 10m air rifle- Bronze

Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar in Men's 10m air rifle team - Gold

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men's 10m air rifle - Bronze

Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala in Men's 25m rapid file pistol team - Bronze

Rowing: 2 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's lightweight double sculls - Silver

Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ran in Men's pair - Bronze

Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, DU Pande in Men's eight - Silver

Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish in Men's four - Bronze

Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh in Men's quadruple - Bronze

Cricket: One Gold Medal

Indian cricket team in Women's T20 cricket - Gold