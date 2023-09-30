With the aim of crossing the 100-medal mark in the 2023 Asian Games, the Indian contingent fired on all cylinders, right from day 1. Shooters and rowers helped the nation open its medal account in the Hangzhou Games while the Indian women's cricket team delivered a historic gold medal by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. However, India's first gold medal came in shooting in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event. The trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar got India the top podium spot with a World Record effort. (Asian Games Medals Tally)

Shooting: 6 Gold, 8 Silver, 5 Bronze Medals

Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal in Women's 10m air rifle team - Silver

Ramita Jindal in Women's 10m air rifle- Bronze

Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar in Men's 10m air rifle team - Gold

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men's 10m air rifle - Bronze

Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala in Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team - Bronze

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra, Women's 25m Rifle 3 Positions Team - Silver

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, Women's 25m Pistol Team - Gold

Sift Kaur Samra, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions - Gold

Ashi Chouksey, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions - Bronze

Angad, Gurjoat & Anant Jeet, Men's Skeet Team- Bronze

Esha Singh, Women's 25m Pistol Individual -Silver

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Men's Skeet Individual -Silver

Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal, Men's 10m Air Pistol Team- Gold

Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju, Women's 10m Air Pistol Team - Silver

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran, Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team -Gold

Palak, Women's 10m Air Pistol Individual Final - Gold

Esha Singh, Women's 10m Air Pistol Individual Final -Silver

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual Final - Silver

Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event - Silver

Rowing: 2 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's lightweight double sculls - Silver

Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ran in Men's pair - Bronze

Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, DU Pande in Men's eight - Silver

Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish in Men's four - Bronze

Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh in Men's quadruple - Bronze

Cricket: 1 Gold Medal

Indian cricket team in Women's T20 cricket - Gold

Sailing: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals

Neha Thakur in Sailing, Women's Dinghy ILCA4- Silver

Eabad Ali in Sailing, Men's Windsurfer RS:X- Bronze

Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Sailing ILCA7 - Bronze

Equestrian: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze Medals

Anush, Hriday, Divyakriti and Sudipti in Team Dressage Equestrian - Gold

Anush Agarwalla, Equestrian Individual Dressage - Bronze

Wushu: 1 Silver Medal

Roshibina Devi in Women's 60kg- Silver

Tennis: 1 Gold Medal, 1 Silver Medals

Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna, Mixed Doubles -Gold

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni, Men's Doubles - Silver

Squash: 1 Bronze Medal

Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa and Tanvi Khanna, Women's Team Squash - Bronze

Athletics: 1 Bronze Medal

Kiran Baliyan, Women's Shot put -Bronze