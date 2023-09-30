Asian Games 2023, September 30: Sport-Wise List Of Medals India Won In Hangzhou
Sport-wise list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023: Check out the detailed list of medals won by India across different sports -
With the aim of crossing the 100-medal mark in the 2023 Asian Games, the Indian contingent fired on all cylinders, right from day 1. Shooters and rowers helped the nation open its medal account in the Hangzhou Games while the Indian women's cricket team delivered a historic gold medal by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. However, India's first gold medal came in shooting in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event. The trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar got India the top podium spot with a World Record effort. (Asian Games Medals Tally)
Shooting: 6 Gold, 8 Silver, 5 Bronze Medals
Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal in Women's 10m air rifle team - Silver
Ramita Jindal in Women's 10m air rifle- Bronze
Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar in Men's 10m air rifle team - Gold
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men's 10m air rifle - Bronze
Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala in Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team - Bronze
Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra, Women's 25m Rifle 3 Positions Team - Silver
Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, Women's 25m Pistol Team - Gold
Sift Kaur Samra, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions - Gold
Ashi Chouksey, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions - Bronze
Angad, Gurjoat & Anant Jeet, Men's Skeet Team- Bronze
Esha Singh, Women's 25m Pistol Individual -Silver
Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Men's Skeet Individual -Silver
Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal, Men's 10m Air Pistol Team- Gold
Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju, Women's 10m Air Pistol Team - Silver
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran, Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team -Gold
Palak, Women's 10m Air Pistol Individual Final - Gold
Esha Singh, Women's 10m Air Pistol Individual Final -Silver
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual Final - Silver
Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event - Silver
Rowing: 2 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's lightweight double sculls - Silver
Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ran in Men's pair - Bronze
Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, DU Pande in Men's eight - Silver
Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish in Men's four - Bronze
Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh in Men's quadruple - Bronze
Cricket: 1 Gold Medal
Indian cricket team in Women's T20 cricket - Gold
Sailing: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals
Neha Thakur in Sailing, Women's Dinghy ILCA4- Silver
Eabad Ali in Sailing, Men's Windsurfer RS:X- Bronze
Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Sailing ILCA7 - Bronze
Equestrian: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze Medals
Anush, Hriday, Divyakriti and Sudipti in Team Dressage Equestrian - Gold
Anush Agarwalla, Equestrian Individual Dressage - Bronze
Wushu: 1 Silver Medal
Roshibina Devi in Women's 60kg- Silver
Tennis: 1 Gold Medal, 1 Silver Medals
Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna, Mixed Doubles -Gold
Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni, Men's Doubles - Silver
Squash: 1 Bronze Medal
Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa and Tanvi Khanna, Women's Team Squash - Bronze
Athletics: 1 Bronze Medal
Kiran Baliyan, Women's Shot put -Bronze