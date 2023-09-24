The Indian contingent kicked off the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, with the first set of medals coming in on September 24. In the 2018 event, the Indian contingent had bagged its biggest-ever medal haul, earning as many as 80 medals from the event from what was a 570-member strong contingent. In the 2023 edition of the continental tournament, the Indian team is hopeful of crossing their previous best, with a 100+ mark being a realistic target. It was the women's shooting team that opened the nation's medal account in Hanzou on September 24. (Asian Games Medals Tally)

Shooting, Women's 10m Air Rifle Team:The shooting team, comprising Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita, and Ashi Chouksey bagged the silver medal after finishing second Women's 10m Air Rifle Team event. They finished with a total score of 1886.

Rowing, Men's Doubles Sculls:The pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won silver in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls with a timing of 6:28.18s.

Rowing, Men's Pair:The duo of Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav helped India finish third, bagging a bronze medal, with a timing of 6:50.41.

