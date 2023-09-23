Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The opening ceremony of Asian Games 2023 is set to take place on Saturday. The Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony has been primarily divided into three components, namely the artistic program, athlete parade of all participating nations, and the ceremonial lighting of the flame. The captain of the men's hockey team, Harmanpreet Singh, and star boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be India's flag-bearers at the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony. The artistic programme, which will take place before the athletes' parade, will be largely about fusion of cutting-edge technology and cultural elements.

Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony from Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium: