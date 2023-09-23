Story ProgressBack to home
Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: Glitzy Event To Begin Soon, Lovlina Borgohain, Harmanpreet Singh To Be India's Flag-Bearers
Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: The ceremony has been primarily divided into three components, namely the artistic program, athlete parade of all participating nations, and the ceremonial lighting of the flame.
Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates
Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The opening ceremony of Asian Games 2023 is set to take place on Saturday. The Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony has been primarily divided into three components, namely the artistic program, athlete parade of all participating nations, and the ceremonial lighting of the flame. The captain of the men's hockey team, Harmanpreet Singh, and star boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be India's flag-bearers at the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony. The artistic programme, which will take place before the athletes' parade, will be largely about fusion of cutting-edge technology and cultural elements.
Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony from Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium:
- 17:08 (IST)Asian Games Opening Ceremony Live: India's two flag-bearers -The captain of the men's hockey team, Harmanpreet Singh, and star boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be the flag-bearers for India at the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony. Both of them are ready for the event.
- 17:06 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome the live blog of Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony. The event takes place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium. Stay connected for the all the updates.
