India's Murali Sreeshankar on Sunday won a silver medal in the Men's Long Jump Final with a best finish of 8.19 meters at the ongoing 19th Asian Games. Meanwhile, Jeswin Aldrin finished in 8th position in the same event with a best jump of 7.76m. China's long jumpers took home gold and bronze as Wang Jianan finished at the top of the podium with best jump of 8.22m, while Shi Yuhao bagged third spot with 8.10m. Sreeshankar started his event with a failed attempt however he recovered well and in his second attempt, with a jump of 7.97 metres. Sreeshankar with a fantastic jump crossed the 8-metre mark and landed a jump of 8.01m. With this leap, he jumped up to the second position.

However, the jump's legality was checked. He has a brief discussion with the umpires, explaining his side of the story.

(Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

Later the jump was given as a legal jump and he scored 8.19. He was just 0.03 behind China's Wang.

Sreeshankar did not get the finish that he wanted as he concluded the event with a score of 8.19 start. Sreeshankar gave it his all but just by a margin of 3cm, he finished second.

Advertisement

It is raining medals for India in the track and field event on Sunday as Avinash Sable won the gold medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase by creating a new Asian Games record.

Double delight in 1500m race

Indian runners displayed outstanding performances in the Men's 1500m Athletics Event as Ajoy Kumar Saroj bagged silver while Jinson Johnson took home a bronze medal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games.

They finished just behind Qatar's Algarni and a last-minute boost by Jinson helped him go past the third position runner to finish third. Saroj finished with a score of 3:38.94 and Johnson clocked 3:39.74.

Advertisement

For the first time ever since 1962 Asiad, India won 2 medals in the Men's 1500m as Ajay Saroj and reigning Champion Jinson Johnson finished second and third respectively in the Men's 1500m race.

This was the third Asian Games medal for Jinson.

In the women's 1500m race, Harmilan Bains bagged a silver medal. It was a close race throughout and Bains added a silver medal to India's tally. Bains finishes with a time of 4:12.74 minutes.