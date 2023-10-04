Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will look to defend his Asian Games title when he takes the field at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Wednesday. With a throw of 88.06 m, Neeraj made a mark at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, giving signs of a fine future. Now five years later, Neeraj has transformed into a living legend at 25 years of age, having captured a Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, with the best throw of 87.58 m. In Hangzhou, it could just be a cakewalk for India's greatest athlete as his nearest competitor and world silver medallist Arshad Nadeem has pulled out of the Games due to a chronic knee injury which has troubled him for some time now. (Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023, Day 11 Live Updates)

Here are the Live Updates of the Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw final at Asian Games:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle October 04 2023 15:46 (IST) Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the Asian Games javelin throw event. India's star Neeraj Chopra will be competing in the event. Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the Asian Games javelin throw event. India's star Neeraj Chopra will be competing in the event. Share Link