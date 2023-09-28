India had a good day on Thursday at the Asian Games 2023 as the medal rush continued on Day 5 of the medal events. Shooters Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal won the country's sixth gold medal of the Asian Games 2023 in Men's 10m Air Pistol Team event. Then, Wushu star Roshibina Devi won a silver medal in the Women's 60 kg final. Anush Agarwalla won India's first medal in individual dressage event at Asian Games.

On Friday, India's men and women's badminton team will play the quarterfinal matches. Vikash Singh and Sandeep Kumar will be action in the athletics, where they will take part in men's 20km race. Priyanka Goswami will feature in women's 20km race and will fight for a medal. Apart from them, Manpreet Kaur and Kiran Baliyan will take part in women's shot put final.

Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran will feature in men's 50m shooting event. Palak, Esha Singh and Divya TS will be in action in the women's 10m air pistol event.

When will the Asian Games 2023 action on September 29 start?

The Asian Games 2023 action on September 29 will start at 3:30 AM IST.

Where will the Asian Games 2023 action on September 29 take place?

The Asian Games 2023 action on September 29 will take place in Hangzhou, China.

Where will the live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on September 29 be available?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on September 29 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where will the live telecast of Asian Games 2023 on September 29 be available?

The live telecast of Asian Games 2023 action on September 29 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels in India.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)