India will aim to better its medal tally when the action on September 26 of Asian Games 2023 begins. The country will resume its campaign having already won 11 medals and being assured of at least one bronze. India had a good outing on the second day of medal events at the Asian Games 2023 as it won two gold medals. The Indian women's cricket team made history by claiming the country's first gold medal in the sport at the continental event. This came after India's 10m men's air rifle team finished at the top of the podium on Monday.

Shooters and rowers added to the tally too with bronze medal wins at the Asian Games 2023. Meanwhile, India is assured of a medal in Wushu with Roshibina Devi entering the semi-finals.

When will the Asian Games 2023 action on September 26 start?

The Asian Games 2023 action on September 26 will start at 6:30 AM IST.

Where will the Asian Games 2023 action on September 26 take place?

The Asian Games 2023 action on September 26 will take place in Hangzhou, China.

Where will the live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on September 26 be available?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on September 26 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where will the live telecast of Asian Games 2023 on September 26 be available?

The live telecast of Asian Games 2023 action on September 26 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels in India.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)