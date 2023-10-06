The Indian contingent continues the journey to the 100-medal mark with multiple medal events at the Asian Games 2023 on on Friday (October 6). The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Indian cricket team will be in action against Bangladesh in the men's cricket semifinal. A win on Friday will guarantee another medal and can set up a gold medal match against Pakistan. The men's hockey team will also have a chance to win gold as they take on Japan in the summit clash. Archery, Badminton and Wrestling will feature top Indian athletes who will be looking to add to their glory and add more medals to the kitty.

The Indian contingent currently has 86 medals - 21 gold, 32 sliver and 33 bronze.

When will the Asian Games 2023 action on October 6 start?

The Asian Games 2023 action on October 6 will start at 6:30 AM IST.

Where will the Asian Games 2023 action on October 6 take place?

The Asian Games 2023 action on October 5 will take place in Hangzhou, China.

Where will the live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on October 6 be available?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on October 6 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where will the live telecast of Asian Games 2023 on October 6 be available?

The live telecast of Asian Games 2023 action on October 6 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels in India.

