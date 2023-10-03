All eyes will be on stars like Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable, who will be competing in the javelin throw and 5000m finals, respectively, as India is set to break its all-time medal record at the history of the continental event. India is on course for its biggest ever medal haul as it already reached to 69 medals, just one less than the 2018 edition of the event. On Tuesday, athletics led India's charge in the second half of the day while in the morning it was archery.

(Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

In athletics, Parul Chaudhary (gold, women's 5000m), Annu Rani (gold, women's javelin throw), Tejaswin Shankar (silver decathlon), Mohammed Afsal (silver, men's 800m), Praveen Chitharavel (bronze, men's triple jump), Vithya Ramraj (bronze, women's 400m hurdles) won the medals on Tuesday. India earned its first medal of the day through Canoeing, where Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam finished third in Men's Canoe Double 1000m event.

When will the Asian Games 2023 action on October 4 start?

The Asian Games 2023 action on October 4 will start at 4:30 AM IST.

Where will the Asian Games 2023 action on October 4 take place?

The Asian Games 2023 action on October 4 will take place in Hangzhou, China.

Where will the live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on October 4 be available?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on October 4 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where will the live telecast of Asian Games 2023 on October 4 be available?

The live telecast of Asian Games 2023 action on October 4 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels in India.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)