India's decathlon star Tejaswin Shankar and boxing sensation Lovlina Borgohain will be among the stars in spotlight on October 3 at the Asian Games 2023. Meanwhile, the Indian men's cricket team will also kick off its campaign at the continental event with a quarter-final match against Nepal. India touched the 60-medal mark at the Asian Games 2023 on Monday. Athletics continued to contribute heavily to the tally as India won three silver and one bronze in the discipline on Monday.

When will the Asian Games 2023 action on October 3 start?

The Asian Games 2023 action on October 3 will start at 6:00 AM IST.

Where will the Asian Games 2023 action on October 3 take place?

The Asian Games 2023 action on October 3 will take place in Hangzhou, China.

Where will the live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on October 3 be available?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on October 3 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where will the live telecast of Asian Games 2023 on October 3 be available?

The live telecast of Asian Games 2023 action on October 3 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels in India.

