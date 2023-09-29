Asian Games 2023 September 29 Live Updates: Indian shooters have dominated proceeding so far on Friday as the men's and women's team won a gold and silver, respectively. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran won gold medal in Men's 50m Rifle 3P Team event, breaking the world record in the process. Earlier, Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol won India's first medal of the day, clinching an Asian Games silver in Women's 10m Air Pistol Team event. Tennis stars Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan are a set behind in the men's doubles tennis event. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2023, September 29: