Asian Games 2023 September 29 Live Updates: India Strike 5th Shooting Gold, Break World Record
Asian Games 2023 September 29 Live Updates: The Indian athletes will be looking to add to their medals tally on Friday.
Asian Games 2023 September 29 Live Updates: Indian athletes look to bolster medals tally
Asian Games 2023 September 29 Live Updates: Indian shooters have dominated proceeding so far on Friday as the men's and women's team won a gold and silver, respectively. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran won gold medal in Men's 50m Rifle 3P Team event, breaking the world record in the process. Earlier, Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol won India's first medal of the day, clinching an Asian Games silver in Women's 10m Air Pistol Team event. Tennis stars Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan are a set behind in the men's doubles tennis event. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)
Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2023, September 29:
- 08:18 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Tennis: Myneni-Ramanathan lose first set!Jason Jung and Hsu Yu-hsiou win the first against Myneni-Ramanathan (6-4). Myneni legit sleeping on the net. Too easy for the duo from Chinese Taipei
- 08:05 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: Shooters strike gold!Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran clinch gold in Men's 50m Rifle 3P Team event, break world record
- 07:59 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Badminton: India look to bounce back!India's Gayatri Pullela Gopichand, Jolly Teresa are now in action in Women's Doubles quarter-final against Thailand duo of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai
- 07:59 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: Esha, Palak and Divya win silver!
- 07:58 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Tennis: Myneni-Ramanathan trail!Jason and Yu-Hsiou break Myneni-Ramanathan in the first set to take a narrow 3-2 lead. Shocking serving and net play from the Indians.
- 07:52 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: First medal of the day!Shooters Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol clinch silver medal in Asian Games Women's 10m Air Pistol Team event. Esha and Palak also qualify for individual final.
- 07:43 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Badmnton: Sindhu with a shocking performance!PV Sindhu goes down against Thailand's Chochuwong in three games. She loses 21-14, 15-21, 14-21. India trail 0-1 in this quarterfinal tie against Thailand
- 07:40 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: Esha fifth in Women's 10m air pistol quali!Esha Singh scores 96 in the final series. She currently sits fifth in women's 10m air pistol qualification with a total of 579
- 07:38 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Tennis: Myneni-Ramanathan fight for gold!Tennis men's doubles final featuring India's Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan gets underway. They take on Chinese Taipiei Jason and Yu-Hsiou.
- 07:35 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Badminton: Sindhu trails!Sindhu took an early 4-3 lead, but only for a brief period. Chochuwong levelled at 5-5, before taking a 13-8 lead. Sindhu in deep trouble
- 07:27 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: Women’s 10m air pistol qualification!Esha has completed five series in a flash with scores of 95, 97, 95, 99, 97 and is in the top eight. Palak too is in top eight after scores of 97, 97, 96 in her first three series. Divya with a 95 in the third series.
- 07:22 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Badmnton: Sindhu loses 2nd game!PC Sindhu loses second game 15-21 against Thailand's Chochuwong. Off to the decider now.
- 07:14 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: Men's 50m 3P Qualificiation!Aishwary is second with a total of 396, only one point behind China's Du Linshu. Swapnil is third with 395 while Akhil is struggling at 11th with 391.
- 07:10 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: Men's 50m 3P Qualificiation!Aishwary scores 199, Swapnil Kushale and Akhil Sheoran get 196 and 194 respectively. Solid start for the Indian trio
- 07:06 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: Women's 10m Air PistolWomen's 10m Air Pistol Scores of the first two series:Series 1:Esha - 95Palak - 97Divya - 95Series 2:Esha - 95, 97 - 192Palak - 97, 97 - 194Divya - 95, 97 - 192
- 06:57 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar On Song!Scores from Men's 50m rifle 3Ps - Kneeling Series 2:Tomar - 99, 100 -199Akhil - 95, 99 - 194Swapnil - 98, 98 - 196
- 06:56 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Badminton: Sindhu Takes First GamePV Sindhu had to work a little hard but the first game went in her favour. She wins 21-14 to take 1-0 lead in the match.
- 06:48 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: Men's 3P And Women's 10m Pistol Underway!India look to add more team shooting medals under their belt.Points after Men's 50m rifle 3Ps - Kneeling Series 1:Tomar - 99 pointsAkhil - 95 pointsSwapnil - 98 pointsIn Women's 10m air pistol, the Indians in action are Palak, Esha Singh and Divya Subbaraju.
- 06:45 (IST)Asian Games 2023 LIVE, Race Walk: A Look At India's StandingsHere's how the three Indian athletes, competing in Men's and Women's 20km Race Walk performed:
- 06:41 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Badminton: India vs Thailand Women's TeamThe India vs Thailand Women's Team quarter-final has begun. PV Sindhu is in action against Pornpawee Chochuwong in the first singles event.
- 06:26 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Race Walk: Priyanka Goswami 5thIndia's Priyanka Goswami makes it to the top 5, finishing fifth in the Women's 20km Race Walk event with a timing of one hour, 43 minutes and seven seconds.
- 06:25 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Race Walk: Vikash Singh Finishes 5thIndia's Vikash Singh misses out on a bronze medal, having finished fifth with a time of 1:27.33 in the Men's 20km Race Walk event. Sandeep Kumar, who was also one of the participants, was disqualified as he had loss of contact offences on three occasions, as well as a bent knee offence.
- 06:24 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: A Look At The SchedulePlenty of shooting action to come shortly. Indians will be in action in the following events, looking to add to the nation's tally.Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification at 6.30am ISTWomen's 10m Air Pistol Qualification at 6.30am IST
- 06:18 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Golf: Aditi Ashok In ActionIndia's Aditi Ashok is at the top of the charts after five holes in the second round. She has a score of 9-under. When it comes to Pranavi Urs, she is is 3-under after seven holes. Avani Prashanth, on the other hand, is on even par after six holes.
- 06:14 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Race Walk: India In Action In 20km Race WalkHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2023. India's Priyanka Goswami and Vikash Singh are in action in the Women's and Men's 20km Race Walk event respectively. Plenty more to come shortly!
