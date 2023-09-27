Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: Plenty Of Shooting Action Today

Expect medals in shooting as India's esteemed contingent, consisting of the likes of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Khangura, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will be in action in men's skeet event.





The women's team of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore and Ganemat Sekhon will be competing in skeet as well.





In the women's 25m pistol event, the star shooter Manu Bhaker will hope to open her medal account, together with Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan.





The shooting action begins with the women's 50m 3-positions rifle event, featuring India's Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra.