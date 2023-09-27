Story ProgressBack to home
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, September 27: Shooters Eye More Medals, Manu Bhaker In Action
Asian Games 2023, September 27 Live Updates: Indian athletes look to add to their medals tally in wushu, sailing and other sports.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Indian Athletes Look To Add To Their Medals Tally
Asian Games 2023, September 27 Live Updates:India will be looking to their medals tally as the athletes take part in multiple finals on Wednesday (September 27). Four Indian athletes will compete in various final races in sailing - Jerome Kumar S, Vishnu Saravan, Nethra Kumanan and Chitresh Tatha. The quartet of Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriit Singh will also take part in Dressage - Intermediate (individual) after they clinched the gold medal in the team event. There will be medal hopes in Wushu as well with Roshibina Devi Naorem and Rohit Jadhav in action. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally)
Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2023, September 27:
- 06:59 (IST)Asian Games 2023 LIVE, Shooting: Women’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol QualificationBoth Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh have done very well. Here are their scores:Rhythm Sangwan: 98, 99, 97 = Total 294/300Esha Singh: 98, 97, 98 = Total 293/300
- 06:57 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: Women's 50m Rifle 3 PositionsThe kneeling event in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions has concluded, with the Indians securing 6th, 10th and 30th spots:6th: Sift Kaur Samra - 99 and 98 | Total - 19710th: Ashi Chauksey - 98 and 97 | Total - 19530th: Manini Kaushik - 95 and 95 | Total - 190
- 06:54 (IST)Asian Games 2023 Live, Wushu: Men's Daoshu Final Underway!The wushu men's Daoshu final gets underway, with India's Rohit Jadhav hoping to fetch a medal. Plenty of action this morning!
- 06:49 (IST)Asian Games 2023 LIVE, Shooting: Women’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualificationRhythm and Esha are off to a great starts in the event, both scoring 98/100. Manu Bhaker will be in action soon!
- 06:46 (IST)Asian Games 2023 LIVE, Fencing: India vs SingaporeIn the match against Singapore, India's Dev loses the first relay 2-5 to Kieren Lock. India's Bibish Kathiresan also loses by the same margin against Raphael Juan Kang Tan. Singapore have taken 10-4.
- 06:43 (IST)Asian Games 2023 LIVE, Shooting: India 4th In Women's Skeet At PresentThe women's skeet team consisting of shooters, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore and Ganemat Sekhon is placed fourth at present. The Indian side is behind China, Kazakhstan and Thailand.
- 06:32 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: Plenty Of Shooting Action TodayExpect medals in shooting as India's esteemed contingent, consisting of the likes of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Khangura, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will be in action in men's skeet event.The women's team of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore and Ganemat Sekhon will be competing in skeet as well.In the women's 25m pistol event, the star shooter Manu Bhaker will hope to open her medal account, together with Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan.The shooting action begins with the women's 50m 3-positions rifle event, featuring India's Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra.
- 06:20 (IST)Asian Games 2023 LIVE, Equestrian: Dressage Individual Intermediate 1India's Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Vipul Chheda and Anush Agarwalla are in action in the individual dressage event in Equestrian. Together, they won an unprecedented gold medal for India yesterda. They will be keen to grab all three podium spots today.
- 06:13 (IST)Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Early Schedule For The DayEQUESTRIAN: 5:30 AMDressage Individual Intermediate I- Sudipti, Divyakriti, Hriday, AnushSHOOTING: 6:30 AMSkeet-50 Men's Qualification (Phase 2)- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh BajwaSkeet-50 Team Men (Phase 2) (Medal event)- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification-Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women (Medal Event)-Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini KaushikSkeet Women's Qualification (50 Targets) - Stage 2-Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darsha RathoreSkeet-50 Team Women (Phase 2) (Medal Event)-Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darsha Rathore25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid-Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha SinghNote: There will be medal events too, subject to qualificationFENCING: 6:30AMMen's Foil Team Table of 16-2- India vs SingaporeNote: There will be more rounds too, if athletes qualifyBRIDGE: 6:30 AM onwardsMen's, Women's, Mixed Team Round Robin 1-1WUSHU: 6:30 AM onwardsMen's Daoshu & Gunshu All-Round Final- Rohit Jadhav
- 06:07 (IST)Asian Games LIVE: More Medals In Shooting, Wushu, Sailing ExpectedHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 4 of the Asian Games 2023. Tuesday brought another Gold medal for the Indian contingent in Equestrian, Team Dressage event. The same athletes will be competing in individual events today. Manu Bhaker will be in action too, hoping to open her medal account in the 2023 Asian Games.
