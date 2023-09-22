Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: The Indian contingent had a somewhat good start to their campaign at the Asian Games 2023 and they will be looking to continue their run on Friday. Rowing has been a strong discipline for India till now and the athletes will have more chances to advance to the medal rounds in their respective disciplines. India will begin their journey with hopes of capturing its first-ever gold in table tennis with a star-studded team comprising of the likes of Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal. India will also take on Chinese Taipei in men's volleyball after a dramatic 3-2 victory over South Korea.

Complete Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Full schedule of Asian Games 2023

Follow Asian Games 2023 September 22 Live Updates here: