Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India Hope For Rowers' Success, Quest For Table Tennis Gold Begins
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India begin their campaign in table tennis and look to continue good run in volleyball and rowing.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: The Indian contingent had a somewhat good start to their campaign at the Asian Games 2023 and they will be looking to continue their run on Friday. Rowing has been a strong discipline for India till now and the athletes will have more chances to advance to the medal rounds in their respective disciplines. India will begin their journey with hopes of capturing its first-ever gold in table tennis with a star-studded team comprising of the likes of Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal. India will also take on Chinese Taipei in men's volleyball after a dramatic 3-2 victory over South Korea.
Complete Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Full schedule of Asian Games 2023
Follow Asian Games 2023 September 22 Live Updates here:
- 08:01 (IST)Live Asian Games 2023: A look at today's schedule!
#AsianGames Schedule for tomorrow OUT!— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 21, 2023
Check out now & get ready for another day full of thrill, passion and excitement #Cheer4India#HallaBol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/b1EIQueBvt
- 08:00 (IST)Asian Games 2023 Live: Good morning!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asian Games today! India had a decent campaign on Thursday with the women's cricket team entering the semi-finals and the men's football team earning its first win. They would look to continue the charge today!