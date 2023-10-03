Story ProgressBack to home
Asian Games 2023 October 3 Live Updates: Archery, Cricket Begin India's Action On Day 10
Asian Games 2023 October 3 Live Updates: Indian athletes will be looking to add more medals to their tally on Tuesday.
Asian Games 2023 October 3 Live Updates: India look to add to their medals tally© AFP
Asian Games 2023 October 3 Live Updates: The Indian athletes will have a brilliant chance to add to their medals tally as they take part in medal events across disciplines at the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday (September 3). The Indian cricket team will begin their campaign with the quarterfinal match against Nepal while multiple boxers will be in action across weight categories. The individual events in badminton also continue with Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu taking part. Athletics continued to be a major boost for India and they will have more chances of adding to their tally of 13 medals. India have already touched the 60-medal mark. (Asian Games Medals Tally | Asian Games Full Schedule)
Here are the live updates of Asian Games 2023 Day 10 from Hangzhou:
- 06:28 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Archery: Jyoti Surekha Wins 147-144India's Jyoti SurekhaVennam has secured a 147-144 victory against the archer from Kazakhstan. She progresses to the semi-finals in the process. Vennam shot 3 9s compared to the 6 9s that Zhexenbinova shot across five ends, yet it was the Indian who prevailed.
- 06:25 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Athletics: Action Starts At 6:30 AMIndia's Tejaswin Shankar will resume his action in men's decathlon at 6:30 AM. He was placed top of the standings at the close of events yesterday. First up for him will be 110m hurdles.
- 06:23 (IST)Asian Games 2023 LIVE, Kabaddi: India Take On BangladeshIn men's kabaddi, India's campaign begins with the first matcha against Bangladesh. The Indian women's kabaddi team didn't perform to their best yesterday, only drawing against Chinese Taipei 34-34. Much more is expected from the men's team today!
- 06:19 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Cricket: India To Bat FirstThe Indian cricket team, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad will bat first against Nepal in the men's quarter-final. You can follow the detailed cricket updates here...
- 06:14 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Archery: Compound Women’s IndividualIndia's Jyoti Surekha's women's compound archery quarter-final is underway against Kazakhstan. Here's a look at the archery schedule this morning:6:10 AM: Jyoti Surekha Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (KAZ) in Compound Women Individual Quarterfinal6:30 AM: Aditi Gopichand Swami vs AA Conjuangco (PHI) in Compound Women Individual Quarterfinal7:50 AM: Abhishek Verma vs Andrey Tyutyun (KAZ) in Compound Men Individual Quarterfinal8:10 AM: Ojas Pravin Deotale vs Akbarali Karabayev (KAZ) in Compound Men Individual Quarterfinal
- 06:09 (IST)Asian Games LIVE: Action Begins On Day 10Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Asian Games 2023. The Day 10 in the Asian Games 2023 has begun, with the Indian men's cricket team taking on Nepal in men's cricket quarter final. India have won the toss and opted to bat first.
