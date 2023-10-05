Asian Games 2023 October 5 Live Updates: Women's Archery Team Enters Semis, Sindhu In Action Soon
Asian Games 2023 Day 12 Live Updates: The Indian contingent will be looking to inch closer towards the impressive 100-medal mark.
Asian Games 2023 Day 12 Live Updates: The Indian contingent has already surpassed their best-ever medals tally at the Asian Games but they will be looking to inch closer to the impressive 100-medal mark on Thursday (October 5). A Belliappa and Man Singh will be in action during the Men's Marathon and medals in the event will be the perfect way to finish a marvelous campaign in athletics at Asian Games 2023. The wrestling campaign also continues with multiple wrestlers fighting for medals while archery will see two Indian teams looking to qualify for the medal rounds. Veteran squash player Saurav Ghosal will also feature in the singles final. (Asian Games Medals Tally | Asian Games Full Schedule)
Here are the Highlights of Asian Games 2023 Day 12 from Hangzhou:
- 07:05 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Sepaktakraw: Thailand VictoriousThailand take the second set too, handing India a 21-12, 21-10 defeat in the Preliminary Group B match.
- 07:04 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Athletics: Men’s Marathon FinalIndia's Man Singh finishes 8th with a timing of 2:16:59. Second Indian athlete in the event, Appachangada Bo Belliappa secures 12th spot with a timing of 2:20:52 as both finish outside the medal positions in the Men's Marathon final.
- 06:58 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Roller Skating: Indian Athletes Looking To ImproveIn Women's Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom, India’s Melin Dhanam Charles Arpoudam and Joshi Shreyasi are among the bottom 4 participants. Unlikely India would go the distance in the event.
- 06:54 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Sepaktakraw: Thailand Take First Set 21-12Thailand, who have been winning gold medals in the event, have taken the first set 21-12. India need to improve by many folds if they are to make a comeback in the second set.
- 06:41 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Athletics: Picture Of The DayYesterday was truly a day to remember for Indian athletes. This picture sums it up!
- 06:40 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Schedule: What India's Schedule Looks Like This MorningIndia will be participating in the following events this morning:
All of these events are set to begin in moments from now!
- Sepaktakraw: India vs Thailand
- Roller skating Women's Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Prel. First Run
- Men's/women's Boulder and Lead Qualification
- Bridge: India vs Hong Kong
- Ju Jitsu
- 06:35 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Archery: India Beat Hong KongThe Indian women's compound archery team has entered the semi-final with a comprehensive 231-220 victory over Hong Kong in the quarter-final. Terrific from the Indian archers, but they do need to improve for the semi-final.
- 06:29 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Archery: Women’s Compound Team Quarter-FinalBetter from India as the trio shoots 59 after the conclusion of end 3. Hong Kong, on the other hand, only manage 53 from their 6 shots. Quite poor from India's opponents. The Indian team has a healthy lead of 8 points now, with the overall score being 173-165.
- 06:26 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Archery: Women’s Compound Team Quarter-FinalBoth India and Hong Kong shoot 57-57 as the end 2 concludes. Not much separating the two teams, but it’s India who maintain a 2-point lead, with the aggregate score of 114-112.
- 06:24 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Athletics: Men’s Marathon FinalIndia’s Man Singh and Appachangada Bo Belliappa are in the men’s marathon final, presently placed 10th and 13th respectively. Belliapa has already received one yellow card from the officials.
- 06:20 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Archery: Women's Compound Archery Quarter-FinalExcellent start from India as the team gathers a total of 57 points out of a possible 60 from the first six shots. Hong Kong are two points behind, having aggregate 55 points as end 1 comes to a conclusion.
- 06:16 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Archery: Women's Compound Team Quarter-FinalThe reigning World Champions Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur are in action in the women's compound quarter-final. Stay tuned for live updates.
- 06:14 (IST)Asian Games LIVE: India Eye 100-Plus Medal MarkHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games. Having already beaten the previous-best mark of 70 medals, the Indian contingent is sitting on 81 medals from the Hangzhou Asian Games. 19 medals more to go before the Indian contingent touches the magical triple-digit mark. Can it be done? Surely!