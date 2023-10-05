Asian Games 2023 Day 12 Live Updates: The Indian contingent has already surpassed their best-ever medals tally at the Asian Games but they will be looking to inch closer to the impressive 100-medal mark on Thursday (October 5). A Belliappa and Man Singh will be in action during the Men's Marathon and medals in the event will be the perfect way to finish a marvelous campaign in athletics at Asian Games 2023. The wrestling campaign also continues with multiple wrestlers fighting for medals while archery will see two Indian teams looking to qualify for the medal rounds. Veteran squash player Saurav Ghosal will also feature in the singles final. (Asian Games Medals Tally | Asian Games Full Schedule)

Here are the Highlights of Asian Games 2023 Day 12 from Hangzhou: