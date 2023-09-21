Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Indian Cricket Team Eyes Great Show In Opener vs Malaysia
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Follow live updates from the action involving Indian athletes at the Asian Games 2023
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India had a somewhat good start to Asian Games 2023 after a brilliant show in rowing and a win over South Korea in men's volleyball. The focus now shifts to cricket as the Indian women's cricket team take on Malaysia in the quarter-finals. The Indian women's football team will also look to start their campaign with a win as they take on Taipei. On the other hand, it will be a chance for redemption when it comes to the Indian men's football team as they take on Bangladesh in their second group stage encounter following a devastating 1-5 defeat against China in the opener. The men's and women's rowing teams will also look to build on their performance in the Repechage round.
Here at the Asian Games 2023 Live Updates on September 21, straight from Hangzhou, China:
- 05:44 (IST)Asian Games Live: Hello!A very good morning to all our readers across the globe! The Indian women's cricket team starts it campaign against Malaysia today! There are other disciplines in which India will be in action as well!