Asian Games, India vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Match, Live Score: Team India Wins Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Bangladesh
Asian Games 2023, India vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Match: India will be taking on Bangladesh in the semi-final match of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket event
Asian Games 2023, India vs Bangladesh Semi-Final: India eye final berth© X (Twitter)
India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023, Live Updates:India will be taking on Bangladesh in the semi-final match of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket event on Friday in Hangzhou. Team India will be coming to this clash after thrashing Nepal by 23 runs in their quarter-finals match. Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his maiden T20I hundred and played a crucial role in team's victory. It will be an interesting match as both the teams will be eyeing the finale berth. (Live Scorecard | Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally)
Here are the Live Updates of the India vs Bangladesh Men's Semi-final match:
- 06:17 (IST)IND vs BAN, Asian Games Live: Toss to follow shortly!There was a bit of drizzle around earlier in the day but it seems to have cleared. The covers are now off
- 06:06 (IST)IND vs BAN, Asian Games Live: Can Bangladesh cause an upset?India and Bangladesh endured contrasting fortunes with the bat in their respective quarter-final matches. While much of that was down to the differing nature of the track, the Tigers would be hoping to put together a more coherent display today against the firm favourites India.
- 06:04 (IST)IND vs BAN, Asian Games Live: Hello!Good morning and welcome to the live blog of the semi-final match between India and Bangladesh from Hangzhou.
