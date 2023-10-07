Asian Games 2023 Day 14 Live Updates: India's march towards 100 medals kicked off with Aditi Swami clinching a bronze in Compound Women's Individual archery event. Jyothi Vennam, who defeated Aditi in the semi-final, then won a gold medal in the same event to take India's tally to 97. Two more medals have already been assured in archery with Abhishek Verma taking on Ojas Deotale in an All-Indian Compound Men's Individual Gold Medal match. In badminton, Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will go for gold in men's doubles while the Indian men's cricket team will fight for the top place on the podium with Afghanistan. Indian kabaddi teams, both men's and women's, will fight for gold too. Apart from them, India will be in action in wrestling, canoeing and other events too. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Asian Games 2023 Day 14 straight from Hangzhou: