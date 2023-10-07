Asian Games 2023 Day 14 Live Updates: Focus On All-Indian Archery Final; Women's Kabaddi Team Eyes Gold
Asian Games 2023 Day 14 Live: India's march towards 100 medals kicked off with Aditi Swami clinching a bronze in Compound Women's Individual archery event on Saturday.
Asian Games 2023 Day 14 Live Updates: India's march towards 100 medals kicked off with Aditi Swami clinching a bronze in Compound Women's Individual archery event. Jyothi Vennam, who defeated Aditi in the semi-final, then won a gold medal in the same event to take India's tally to 97. Two more medals have already been assured in archery with Abhishek Verma taking on Ojas Deotale in an All-Indian Compound Men's Individual Gold Medal match. In badminton, Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will go for gold in men's doubles while the Indian men's cricket team will fight for the top place on the podium with Afghanistan. Indian kabaddi teams, both men's and women's, will fight for gold too. Apart from them, India will be in action in wrestling, canoeing and other events too. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Asian Games 2023 Day 14 straight from Hangzhou:
- 07:04 (IST)Asian Games Live: Medal rush incoming!India will complete a one-two in compound men's individual final when Abhishek Verma takes on his compatriot Ojas Deotale. Also, the women's kabaddi team takes on Chinese Taipei in the gold medal match. 3 medals coming on the way!
- 06:46 (IST)Asian Games Live, Archery: Gold for Jyothi!Archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam beats South Korea's So Chaewon 149-145 in women's compound final to claim gold medal. 97th medal for India. A third gold medal for Jyothi in Hangzhou.
- 06:36 (IST)Asian Games Live, Archery: Jyothi takes the lead!Jyothi takes a narrow 59-58 lead over her Korean opponent after End 2. She gets an extra point.
- 06:33 (IST)Asian Games Live, Archery: Jyothi fighting for gold!Jyothi Surekha Vennam is in action next in the compounnd women's individual final against South Korea's Chaewon So. She trails 29-30 after 3 attempts each
- 06:29 (IST)Asian Games Live, Archery: Bronze for Aditi Swami!India's Aditi Swami wins bronze medal in Compound Women's Individual archery event. She beats Indonesia's Rath 146-140.
- 06:23 (IST)Asian Games Live: Hello and good morning!Good morning to our live blog of Asian Games Day 14 medals event.
Here is India's schedule for the day:ArcheryCompound Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match: Aditi Swami- 6:10 amCompound Women's Individual Gold Medal match- Jyothi Surekha Vennam-6:30 amCompound Men's Individual Gold Medal match- Abhishek Verma vs Ojas Deotale- 7:10 amBadmintonMen's doubles final- Satwik/Chirag Vs Kim Won-ho/Choi Solgyu (KOR)- 11:30AMCanoe SlalomMen's Kayak semifinal- Shubham Kewat, Hitesh Kewat- 6:55 am(Final subject to qualification)ChessVidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa - Men's team round 9(Final)- 12:30pmKoneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar - Women's team round 9(Final)- 12:30pmCricketMen's team vs Afghanistan - Men's Cricket Final- 11:30amHockeyWomen's team vs Japan - hockey - bronze medal match- 1:30 PMJu-JitsuUma Maheshwar - M - 85kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST onwardsKiran Kumari- W - 63kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST onwardsAmarjeet Singh - M - 85kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST onwards(other rounds subject to qualification)KabaddiWomen's team vs Chinese Taipei - women's finals - 07:00 ISTMen's team vs IR Iran - men's final - 12:30 ISTRoller SkatingSai Samhitha - W Ladies Artistic Single Free Skating Long Program Final - 8:30 ISTSoft TennisRaga Sri Manogarbabu Kulandaivelu - Women's Singles Quarterfinal - 7:30 am ISTAniket Patel - Men's Singles Quarterfinal - 7:30 am ISTSport ClimbingSaniya Farooque and Shivani Charak - W Individual Boulder Semifinal - 06:30 ISTSaniya Farooque and Shivani Charak - W Individual Lead Semifinal - 10:50 IST(Final subject to qualification)VolleyballIndia vs Hong Kong, China - women's volleyball 9th to 10th classification match - 08:00 ISTWrestlingYash - Men's Freestyle 74Kg 1/8 Final(pending qualification) - 07:30 IST onwardsDeepak Punia - Men's Freestyle 86Kg Qualification Round(pending qualification) - 07:30 IST onwardsVicky- Men's Freestyle 97Kg 1/8 Final(pending qualification) - 07:30 IST onwardsSumit- Men's Freestyle 125Kg 1/8 Final(pending qualification) - 07:30 IST onwards