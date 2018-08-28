 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Jammu And Kashmir Wushu Player Makes State Proud

Updated: 28 August 2018 20:51 IST

Bhanu Pratap Singh is a member of Jammu and Kashmir police.

Bhanu Pratap (left) is the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to win a bronze at Asiad © Twitter

A wushu player has made Jammu and Kashmir proud by becoming the first player from the state to bag a medal at the Asian games. Bhanu Pratap Singh, a member of Jammu and Kashmir police is an inspiration for the youngsters of the state. He has been recommended by the DG Police of J&K for promotion to the post of a deputy superintendent of police. Bhanu Pratap Singh was welcomed with loud music and dance in his hometown Jammu. There was a rousing reception for Bhanu who bagged a medal in the Asian Games. He was taken out from the airport in a celebratory parade through the streets of Jammu.

Bhanu is the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to win a bronze medal in the 18th Asian games held at Jakarta, Indonesia. India won four bronze medals in wushu at the Asian Games making it India's highest-ever haul in the sport.

Bhanu says Kashmiri boys are naturally athletic and are best suited to play the sports. Bhanu and his coach Kuldeep Handoo are members of the Jammu and Kashmir police. The Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP S P Vaid has recommended both to the government for promotion to the post of deputy superintendent of police.

"People in kashmir live at a high altitude and they have good stamina, if those who throw stones throw punches instead, things will change, I appeal the boys of Kashmir to make their parents and their country proud by participating in sports", said Bhanu Pratap Singh

"It is a big achievement and it is a great honour for J&K police, the state and the entire country. Both the coach Kuldeep Handoo and Banoo pratap, who won the medal, are very talented and deserving I will recommend the government that they get their due", said SP Vaid, DG Police J&K

The infrastructure for playing the sport isn't so great, but that hasn't dampened the passion for sports.

There are reportedly over 20,000 wushu players across 22 districts which is the highest in the country and with Bhanu making a mark for himself in the sport, its popularly is bound to grow even more.

Topics : Other Sports Asian Games 2018
