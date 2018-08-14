 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Gold Medalist Hakam Singh Dies

Updated: 14 August 2018 17:12 IST

Former India hockey player Hakam Singh was an Asian Games gold medallist. © AFP

Former Indian hockey player Hakam Singh Bhattal, who was an Asian Games gold medalist, died in a local hospital on Tuesday. Bhattal was suffering from kidney and liver ailments for quite a long time. Earlier, keeping in view the deteriorating health condition of the former player, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had ordered the release of Rs. 5 lakh for his treatment. He had also directed the Barnala district administration to ensure all necessary assistance for the Asiad gold medalist, who was undergoing treatment at that time.

The former athlete, who had also served as Havaldar in the 6 Sikh Regiment, was conferred the Dhyan Chand Award in 2008.

Bhattal had a near-fatal accident, which forced him to hang his boots in 1981, marking an abrupt end to an illustrious sporting career.

