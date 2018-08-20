Asian Games 2018: Teenager Lakshay Sheoran Wins Silver In Men's Trap

India teenage shooter Lakshay Sheoran gave India its fourth medal as he won silver in men's trap event at the 2018 Asian Games on Monday. Lakshay shot a total of 39 in final to finish second on podium at the JSC - Shooting Range.

The other Indian in the event, Manavjit Singh Sandhu finished fourth in the final. He shot a total of 26 in final.

Taipei's Kunpi Yang won the gold medal while equalling the Games record with 48, while Korea's Daemyeong Ahn bagged bronze after scoring 30 at the JSC Shooting Range.

The 19-year-old Lakshya took up to shooting in 2014.

This is the Indian shooting contingent's third medal at the ongoing Games.