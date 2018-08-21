 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: Sanjeev Rajput Wins Silver In Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
Updated: 21 August 2018 13:08 IST

Rajput shot a total of 452.7 to claim second position on the podium at the JSC - Shooting Range.

Sanjeev Rajput won silver in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions category. © Facebook

India shooter Sanjeev Rajput gave India its eighth medal at the 2018 Asian Games as he won silver in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions category on Tuesday. Rajput shot a total of 452.7 to claim second position on the podium at the JSC - Shooting Range. China's Zicheng Hui won gold, while Japan's Takayuki Matsumoto bagged bronze medal.

Zicheng shot 453.3 to claim the top honours.

This is India's eighth medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

Earlier, Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma bagged the gold and bronze medals respectively in the Men's 10 metre Air Pistol final. Saurabh, 16, clinched the gold after producing an Asian Games record score of 240.7.

Abhishek, 29, stood third scoring 219.3 to take India's medal tally to seven. He had finished sixth during the qualification round.

 

Highlights
  • Sanjeev Rajput gave India its eighth medal at Asian Games
  • Rajput shot a total of 452.7 to claim second position
  • China's Zicheng Hui won gold medal
