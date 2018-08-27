Asian Games: Dharun Ayyasamy Clinches Silver In Men's 400M Hurdles

Dharun Ayyasamy won the silver medal in men's 400m hurdles. © AFP
India’s Dharun Ayyasamy on Monday clinched the silver medal in men's 400m hurdles taking India’s medal tally to 38 at the 2018 Asian Games. Clocking a time of 48.96 seconds, Dharun won the fifth medal for India in Athletics. Along with the silver medal, Dharun also achieved his personal best at the event. Samba Abderrahman of Qatar, clinched the gold medal with a timing of 47.66 while Abe Takatoshi of Japan took home bronze medal with a timing of 49.12.
Topics : Asian Games 2018 Athletics Other Sports
