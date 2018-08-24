Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 6: Shuttlers Aim To Add More Medals In India's Tally

Fifteen-year-old Shardul Vihan clinched a silver medal in the men's double trap shooting event on Day 5 of the Asian Games. Uttar Pradesh teenager Vihan shot 73 to claim the silver medal, while Korea's 34-year-old Shin Hyunwoo clinched the gold medal with a score of 74. Seven-time champions India failed to reach the Asian Games men's kabaddi final for the first time after a shock 18-27 loss to Iran in the semi-finals on the fifth day of the Games. After a mixed outing on Thursday, Indian athletes will aim for a good performance on the sixth day of the Asian games . ( MEDAL TALLY )

Live updates of Asian Games 2018, Day 6 straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

07:38 IST: In shooting, 300 metre standard rifle men final event featuring India's Amit Kumar and Harjinder Singh is underway

07:35 IST: In shooting, 10m Air Pistol women's qualification featuring India's Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu is underway.

07:30 IST: In rowing, men's lightweight single sculls final event featuring India's Dushyant is underway.

07:20 IST: In shooting, India's Amit Kumar and Harjinder Singh will be featuring in 300m Standard Rifle men final event.

07:16 IST: Golf's men's team event featuring India is underway.

07:14 IST: Golf's men's individual event featuring India's Aadil Bedi, Rayhan John Thomas, Naveed Kshitij Kaul, Mohan Hari Singh is underway.

07:12 IST: Golf's women's team event featuring India is underway.

07:10 IST: Golf's women's individual event featuring India's Dagar Diksha, Sifat Sagoo, Ridhima Dilwari is underway.

07:06 IST: In Equestrian team event, India are currently competing in dressage team event.

07:05 IST: In Equestrian individual event, India's Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik, Jitender Singh, Fouaad Mirza are currently competing in dressage event. Along with that, India

07:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 6 of Asian Games straight from Jakarta, Indonesia.

On Day 6, gymnast Dipa Karmakar will be in action in the balance beam event at 2:38 pm IST. Karmakar hasn't been able to perform exceedingly well in the competition yet. Hopefully, she will shine in the balance beam event. The Indian hockey team will be up against Japan at 6:30 pm IST. They beat Indonesia 17-0 and Hong Kong 26-0 in their first two Pool A games. Kidambi Srikanth will take on Wong Wing Ki in the round of 32 match at 10:30 am IST.