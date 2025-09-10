On his return to the side, spinner Kuldeep Yadav was breathing fire in India's Asia Cup 2025 opener against the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday. After a wicketless first over, which yielded just four runs, the 30-year-old weaved his magic in the 9th over of UAE's innings. He bagged three wickets in the over, leaving the hosts tottering at 50/5 after a bright start. The left-arm spinner got the ball rolling with the wicket of Rahul Chopra on the first ball. (Live Updates: India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 | Follow here)

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem was the next to follow as Kuldeep trapped him LBW on the fourth ball. On the final ball of the over, Kuldeep produced a magical ball to castle Harshit Kaushik, who was unable to read the googly.

UAE were 51/5 midway into their innings. Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy were the other wicket-takers for India thus far.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bowl at the Dubai International Stadium in the Group A match. The world champions included both Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill in the playing, ends weeks of speculation.

Samson had been in contention with the returning Shubman Gill for the other opening slot, and the wicketkeeper-batter has been slotted at number five in the team sheet - a role where he hasn't played much for India in T20Is and got the nod ahead of Jitesh Sharma.

Kuldeep, on the other hand, was picked ahead of the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, with an eye to exploit the spin-favouring conditions in Dubai, with Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya to handle fast-bowling duties.

"Looks a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl."

"If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off," said Suryakumar.

