Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has picked his ideal all-time India T20I Playing XI, just days before the Asia Cup 2025. The continental tournament will begin from September 9 with Team India opening its campaign on the next day against the hosts UAE. The mouth-watering and the high voltage match between India and Pakistan will be played on September 14. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India squad also features the likes of Shubman Gill, who has also been named as the vice captain.

Naming his all-time India T20I XI on Cricbuzz, Karthik picked Abhishek Sharma and Rohit Sharma as the openers. For No.3 position, he named star batter Virat Kohli, followed by Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, and Hardik Pandya at No 4, 5, and 6 respectively.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni was picked as the captain while Axar Patel and Varun Chakarvarthy were picked as the spin option. Lastly, star pacers Jasprit Bumrah and ignored India star Bhuvneshwar Kumar were named as the fast bowlers in Karthik's all-time India XI.

Surprisignly, Karthik's XI does not have a spot for India vice captain and young batter Shubman Gill.

Dinesh Karthik's all-time India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (c), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy

Meanwhile, India began fine-tuning its preparations for the much-anticipated Asia Cup, which will kick off on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

Some intense battles filled with banter unfolded in the nets when vice-captain Shubman Gill squared off against pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Stiff legs," Gill teasingly said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, while Bumrah darted around the ICC Academy Oval, diving and sprinting. Bumrah jokingly waved Gill away while continuing his drills. Sanju Samson was watching from afar after a 30-minute intense batting session in shirt-soaking humidity.

Samson remained among the players who had several spells in the nets. His stint came alongside Jitesh Sharma, a player he will compete against for the sole wicketkeeper spot in India's playing XI. Samson watched on while Jitesh went through the keeping workout.

Before heading to the nets, the Indian team engaged in warm-up stretches, including shuttle runs, high knees and soft throws. As players moved to the nets, Gill effortlessly sent the ball through the covers off a half-volley. But Bumrah bit back by perfectly nipping the ball back to beat India's vice-captain. The cat-and-mouse contest between the star duo had just begun.

(With ANI Inputs)