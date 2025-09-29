A huge controversy erupted as the Asia Cup 2025 final trophy was not awarded to champions India at the presentation after they refused to accept the silverware from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi. As expected, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to share the same stage with Naqvi, who also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), following the win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The presentation ceremony finally began after a long delay but only individual awards were collected by the players.

Just like the Indian team, Naqvi was also firm on his stance and eventually the trophy was not awarded to the winning team. The Indian team had to celebrate their win with an imaginary trophy as Naqvi left the stadium with the silverware.

The dressing room scenes were also similar as India openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma were seen posing with a virtual Asia Cup trophy.

A photo of the same, which was shared by Gill, went viral on social media.

Shubman and Abhishek are unhinged

(post and story by gill) pic.twitter.com/yo5zJSjcGk — A' (@ash_says) September 28, 2025

On the field, India sealed their ninth Asia Cup crown in gripping fashion. Pakistan looked well on course for a big score at 113/1 in the 13th over, only to collapse spectacularly against India's spinners, losing nine wickets for just 33 runs and being bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the architect of the collapse, taking four wickets, including three in a game-changing 17th over. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy shared the remaining spoils, each striking twice.

In reply, India found themselves in early trouble at 20/3, but Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69 off 51 balls under immense pressure turned the game around. He stitched crucial partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube before Rinku Singh finished it off with a boundary to clinch a five-wicket win with a ball to spare.

