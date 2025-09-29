India defeated Pakistan by five wickets to clinch the Asia Cup 2025 title on Sunday in Dubai. Unlike the previous two meetings between the two teams, this match was not a one-sided contest for India, as Pakistan also put up a strong fight. In the chase of 147, India were three down for 20, but Tilak Varma's brilliant knock of 69 runs helped them cross the line with two balls to spare. India needed one run to win from three balls when Rinku Singh came on strike and hit the winning boundary.

Interestingly, this match was Rinku's first appearance in Asia Cup 2025, and he truly lived up to his reputation as a star finisher by sending the very first ball for a boundary.

After taking India to victory with his shot, Rinku spoke about his role and stated that he had to deliver on the very first ball.

"Nothing else matters. This one ball matters. One was needed. I hit it for a four. Everyone knows I am a finisher. The team won, and I am really happy," Rinku told the host broadcasters after the victory.

Having slumped to 20 for three inside the first five overs, Tilak (69 not out off 53 balls) was composed and audacious in equal measure, with Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33 off 21 balls) proving to be brilliant supporting casts as India chased down 147 in 19.4 overs.

The tension was immense due to off-field events leading up to the final, but this Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav and guided by Gautam Gambhir, walked the talk when it came to upping the fearlessness quotient in a pressure-cooker scenario, with stands at a boiling point and fans engaging in fisticuffs.

If Kuldeep Yadav (17 wickets in the tournament) wreaked havoc that saw Pakistan lose their last nine wickets for a mere 33 runs, Tilak displayed unusual calm after the team suffered its first top-order collapse.

(With PTI inputs)