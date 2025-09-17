An incident, involving Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan, went viral on social media amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. Following their narrow eight-run loss to Bangladesh at Abu Dhabi, a viral video spotted him arguing with umpire Faisal Afridi as the players were walking off the field. It seemed like Rashid was not happy with one of his teammates for speaking with Afridi. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same. Social media users claimed that Rashid misbehaved with the 47-year-old former First-Class cricketer.

Rashid khan Angry on umpire after defeat against Bangladesh, ''Haar man'na seekho pehly phir khelna Cricket.'' #AsiaCup2025 #BANvsAFG #AFGvBAN



pic.twitter.com/Xn2dj3ArV7 — Moazam Chaudhary (@Moazamch98) September 17, 2025

Coming back to the match, Nasum Ahmed produced a miserly spell to help Bangladesh beat Afghanistan and keep their Asia Cup hopes alive.

Bangladesh posted 154-5 batting first as opener Tanzid Hasan starred with his 52 off 31 balls in Abu Dhabi.

Nasum and fellow spinner Rishad Hossain then took two wickets each before pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman returned figures of 3-28 to help bowl out Afghanistan for 146.

Taskin Ahmed also claimed two wickets as he wrapped up the innings with the final ball of the match.

Bangladesh will go through if Sri Lanka win, but an Afghan victory would see them progress and leave the Sri Lankans and Bangladesh to be split on net run-rate.

Speaking on the loss, Rashid said, "We were in the game until the end. Until I got out, we were there, but we just couldn't finish it up. I think 30 runs in 15 balls nowadays is very achievable, but at that time, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves and couldn't execute our shots well."

"It is a crucial time, especially in the Asia Cup, where you have very few games, and each game is quite important for us. The next game is a big one against Sri Lanka. We need to be well-prepared. We need to learn from our mistakes and be strong mentally, and that's going to be a challenge for all of us," he added.

(With AFP Inputs)