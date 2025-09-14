Despite all the controversies, Team India is all set to play against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025, Group A match on Sunday in Dubai. Ever since the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 Indian tourists lost their lives, calls are being made by fans and even former cricketers to boycott this match. However, the Indian team got a nod to play the multilateral tournaments against Pakistan and the match was scheduled. Ahead of the match, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar spoke about Pakistan's bowling lineup, stating that it will give something new to Indian batters.

In their opening game against Oman, Pakistan bundled them out for 67 in the chase of 161. Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Faheem Ashraf scalped two wickets each.

"I like this bowling combination because it's India vs Pakistan, and I feel this attack might give the Indian batters something different to think about. They've played Pakistan in world events before, but usually against a certain kind of attack. This is completely different - hardly any pace on show - and maybe Wasim [Akram] would hate it," Manjrekar said on Sony Sports Network.

Manjrekar further stated that Pakistan batters will need to improve their game, in order to face India's strong bowling lineup but also credited coach Mike Hesson for brilliantly utilising Saim Ayub's bowling talent.

"Batting will need a little improvement against India, but credit to Mike Hesson for making the most of the resources he has," said Manjrekar.

"Saim Ayub has hardly bowled for Pakistan in the past, but under Hesson, he's bowled in almost 90% of the innings. This shows a new approach, and that's exciting because it's refreshing to see Pakistan try something different," he added.

Talking about the opening match, India registered a thumping nine-wicket victory over hosts United Arab Emirates. Opting to bowl first, India bowled out UAE for just 57 and then chased down the target in just 4.3 overs.