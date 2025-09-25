Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday named in India's Test squad for the home series against the West Indies, while Devdutt Padikkal replaced Karun Nair, who could not deliver fully on what was "expected" of him in the opportunities offered so far. While announcing the 15-member squad at the Indian team hotel here, Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar dropped elaborate hints that Nair and Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran are no longer in the scheme of things. Rishabh Pant's absence has resulted in Ravindra Jadeja's elevation as vice-captain for the West Indies, while stylish Karnataka left-hander Padikkal, 25, is being seen as a long-term investment along with the 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan, who has locked the No.3 slot.

On Bumrah, Agarkar was clear that the pacer is well-rested and good to go in the series that gets underway on October 2 in Ahemdabad.

"This is a team for both the Test matches. So, he's available for both. We've had a fair break after England. He didn't play the fifth Test either. There's been a month or five weeks of break," he said in response to a PTI query.

"This tournament (the ongoing Asia Cup here where Bumrah is playing) has been fairly spaced out till this last week. He's ready and keen to play both Test matches," Agarkar explained.

However, while speaking on Nair, he was clear that the 30-year-old burly Bengaluru man didn't make full use of opportunities, scoring one fifty in eight innings during the tour of England.

"We feel Padikkal offers a little bit more at this point and I wish we could give everyone 15 or 20 Tests. Unfortunately, it doesn't work that way," Agarkar said.

"Padikkal's been in the Test squad. Frankly, we expected a bit more from Karun in England. Devdutt was in the Test squad in Australia, played in Dharamsala against England, got a 50 there. He's shown some decent form within the race," the former pacer stated