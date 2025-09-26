The Indian cricket team will take on Sri Lanka in its last Super Four game at Asia Cup 2025. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is still unbeaten in the tournament, having already qualified for the final where it is set to face arch-rivals Pakistan. While Salman Agha and Co. made it to the summit clash after registering a comeback win over Bangladesh, the route was quite easy for India, who have failed to find a worthy opponent so far in the continental event.

India started their campaign with an easy nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates. It was more of a statement than just a win. The guests bowled out the hosts for a paltry 57 and then made a mockery of the total by chasing it down in just 4.3 overs. India faced Pakistan next and won that game as well. Chasing a below-par target of 128 runs, India reached home quite comfortably with seven wickets in hand and 25 balls to spare.

In their last group stage match against Oman, India batted first and posted a total of 188 for 8 and then restricted their opponents to 167/4, winning the game by 21 runs.

India continued their dominance in the tournament and started their Super Four campaign with a six-wicket win over Pakistan. Chasing 172 runs, the side reached home in 18.5 overs. India faced Bangladesh next and defeated the side by a margin of 41 runs while posting 168/6. India's victory eliminated Sri Lanka from the tournament, as the side had lost its first two matches in the Super Four.

Friday provides a perfect opportunity for Sri Lanka to take revenge against India and halt their winning streak. Easier said than done, Sri Lanka will have to punch above their weight to get a result in their favour.

For the game, India captain Suryakumar Yadav is unlikely to make any change, as the team would treat this as a dress rehearsal for the final against Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for India's Group A match against Oman, is expected to play this contest.

India's Predicted XI against Sri Lanka: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.