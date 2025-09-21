India ready to face Pakistan again in the ongoing Asia Cup for the Super Four clash on Sunday in Dubai. The arch-rivals earlier met in the Group A encounter on September 14, which turned out to be a controversial game. The match was already marred with the boycott calls from the Indian fans as a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack. Later, after winning the match by seven wickets, Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Team Pakistan, leading to a new controversy. As both the teams will be meeting each other again, focus will be on India's Playing XI.

In the previous match against Oman, India won by 21 runs and experimented a lot with their lineup. SKY pushed himself back at No 11 in the batting order and gave chance to other to bat. India posted a total of 188/8 but Oman also gave a tough fight and reached 167/4 in 20 overs.

Team India benched Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy in the previous game and included Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana in the XI. However, that move turned out to be expensive as the duo leaked too many runs and scalped only one wicket each.

Sanju Samson, who is mostly placed at No 5 or 6, was pushed at No 3 and he scored 56 runs off 45 balls. With Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma at the opening, SKY is expected to return at No 3, pushing Samson back at No 5.

Bumrah and Chakarvarthy are highly expected to take their places back but the uncertainty behind Axar Patel's position can change the equation. Axar sustained a head injury in the match against Oman and there's no official confirmation regarding his availability.

Axar's absence can be a blessing for either Harshit or Arshdeep as one of them can get a place back in the Playing XI.

India's Predicted XI against Pakistan: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.