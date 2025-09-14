In India's first match in the Asia Cup 2025, the Indian bowlers gave an excellent display. Kuldeep Yadav picked a four-wicket haul while Shivam Dube picked three wickets. India restricted the UAE to just 57 runs in 13.1 overs. India chased down the target in 4.3 overs to register one of its biggest wins in T20Is. Dube's wickets came as a boost for India, who are looking for a second fast-bowling allrounder after Hardik Pandya. However, former player Ramesh is not pleased with Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav using Dube as the third seam-bowling option.

“There was a time when Hardik Pandya was our third seamer in T20s. Now, if Shivam Dube is your third seamer, the graph is heading down there itself. Yes, he bowled well yesterday, but it was against a side anyone can bowl well against,” Ramesh said on his YouTube channel.

“Going forward, against decent sides, this could become a challenge. They are preferring Shivam Dube over Rinku Singh only because of the bowling and the third seaming option. It is clear that the management has consistently shown faith in Shivam Dube. It's a good thing, but it remains to be seen if he repays the trust,” he added.

Having scalped 3/4 in two overs in the opening Asia Cup game against the UAE on Wednesday, Dube spoke about the role played by Morne Morkel in his improvement as a seam bowler.

“Morne has been working with me since I came back into the Indian team for the England series. He has given me certain specific advice and I worked on them,” Dube told mediapersons after India's nine-wicket victory.

“He told me to bowl a line that is slightly outside the off-stump. He also worked with me in developing a slower delivery and tweaked my run-up a bit. The head coach and the skipper had told me that my bowling will have a role to play.” Post IPL, Dube, who doesn't feature in the other two international formats, got two months to work extensively on his all-round game as well as fitness. Dube is used more extensively as a power-hitter in the IPL by his franchise Chennai Super Kings.

“For the last two months, I have worked a great deal on my fitness. As far as my batting is concerned, I know I have a role to play (as a power-hitter) in the middle overs.

“I know over the years, bowlers targeted me with short balls and I have worked on increasing my range of shots,” he said.

“As the tournament progresses, the wicket will get slower and I know my slower ball will be effective and I also know how to bat in the middle overs,” he added.

With PTI inputs