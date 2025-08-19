Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his opinion on the burning selection topic in the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2025. As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gears up to pick the squad for the continental event on Tuesday, Ashwin made some bold selection calls as he named his 15-member squad for the tournament. For Ashwin, there was no place for Test skipper Shubman Gill, whose case has been highly debated among fans and experts the last few days. But, Ashwin had no hesitation in picking Shreyas Iyer in the roster.

At the top, Ashwin had no qualms in picking the duo of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, while Shreyas Iyer came in at the No. 3 spot for the veteran off-spinner. Ashwin also feels Shreyas' inclusion wouldn't leave any spot for Shivam Dube in the squad.

"Shreyas at 3. Surya and Tilak can float. Surya and Tilak can change between 4 and 5. If you are bringing Shreyas Iyer on the scheme of things, then Shivam Dube doesn't have a place. He doesn't have a place. He can be in a backup position. Which we can discuss. Because if Shreyas Iyer, Surya and Tilak, if they form your top 5, then it is 6 and 7. 6 and 7 is a block. Akshar Patel and Hardik Pandya. There is no debate in that," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel, 'Ash Ki Baat'.

Among wicket-keepers, the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel and Jitesh Sharma are competing for the spot of Sanju Samson's backup. Ashwin is strongly of the opinion that Jitesh will win that race.

"We have sent Sanju up (in the order). So, we will have to discuss who is the backup keeper. There are many candidates for backup keeper. Last time, Dhruv Jhurel was there. KL Rahul is there. Rishabh Pant, I am not sure if he is recovered.

"But on one hand, the real person that I think is going to walk into this Indian team is Jitesh Sharma. As per his IPL, and the way he batted, and he can play the role of a finisher. If Jitesh Sharma is your backup keeper, then Shivam Dube goes out of the window.

"Shivam Dube cannot come. If Jitesh Sharma is going to be a part of it, Shivam Dubey is out, can't come in.

"Because Jitesh Sharma will take care of finishing. Which means, Jitesh Sharma becomes your backup wicket-keeper. Which is your 15th slot," Ashwin added.

In the spin bowling unit, Ashwin gave his vote of confidence to Kuldeep Yadav of Washington Sundar while Varun Chakravarthy is a certain pick in the team.

"So, at number 8, it is between Washington Sundar and Kuldeep. You know my opinion. Kuldeep Yadav at 8. So, Washington Sundar goes to number 14. At number 9, Varun Chakravarthy. You must have seen in TNPL, the way he batted. He has worked a bit on batting.

In the pace-bowling roster, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh form the core for Ashwin.

"At 10, Bumrah. And at 11, Arshdeep Singh. 11 is over. 14 and 15 are also over."