BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar was stopped from answering a question about the match against Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference on Tuesday. The BCCI selector was addressing the media along with Indian cricket team skipper Suryakumar Yadav. However, the interaction took an unexpected turn when a journalist asked Agarkar about the India-Pakistan match. Before the ex-India pacer could answer, the BCCI representative at the venue intervened and signalled that he will not be answering the question. The moment caught the attention of a lot of fans.

India will take on Pakistan in their second match of Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on September 12. The two sides were placed in Group A along with Oman and United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was appointed as the vice-captain, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was also included in India's 15-member T20 squad for the Asia Cup starting September 9 in the UAE.

Gill's last T20 match was against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2024 and he has now replaced Axar Patel as the deputy of skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

"Gill's form in England was something we expected but he exceeded it all," chief selector Ajit Agarkar said during the squad announcement press conference here.

There were some lingering doubts on Bumrah's availability largely due to the proximity to the home Test series against the West Indies in October.

But the selectors opted to pick and this will be Bumrah's first T20 tournament since last year's World Cup. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav too has been drafted in, while Jitesh Sharma will be the back-up wicketkeeper batter.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was among the five standby players chosen by the selectors.

"It's unfortunate Jaiswal has had to miss out but he will have to wait," Agarkar said.

India squad for Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

(WIth PTI Inputs)