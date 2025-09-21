India captain Suryakumar Yadav had an interest exchange with a reporter, following the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday. After the reporter claimed that the tournament is heading into the business end, Suryakumar floored everyone in the press box with a trademark, hilarious reply. Team India ended the group stage with a 100 per cent record, winning all the three matches. Suryakumar and his men will now take on Pakistan in a Super Four clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 1.

Speaking at a press conference, Suryakumar, just like his batting, set the stage on fire with his interesting response to a query.

"Arre dada, abhi to chalu hua hai yaar, business end kaise ho gaya? (The tournament just started, how is it business end already)," said Suryakumar.

Suryakumar also expressed confidence in India's preparations ahead of their match against Pakistan, urging his team to take each game one at a time rather than relying on past successes.

"I feel our preparations have been excellent, leading into the tournament and we had 3 good games also, so we are actually focusing on what we can do best and as I said on the toss as well that we want to follow all the good habits, which we have been doing in the last 2-3 games and we will take one game at a time, but yeah, as you said, it doesn't give us an edge, that we have played them once and we had a good game, so of course it will be a good game, we will have to start well from scratch and whoever plays well will win the game," he added.

In their first meeting in the ongoing Asia Cup, Suryakumar top-scored with an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls as India chased down a 128-run target in just 15.5 overs.

In the eighth time in the last nine T20Is between India and Pakistan, the chasing side has ended up winning. The only exception was the T20 World Cup game in New York last year, where India won batting first.

India Asia Cup Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh.