Team India is preparing for the Asia Cup 2023 campaign in the training camp organised at Alur on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Karnataka. The Asia Cup is set to start on August 30 where Pakistan will take on Nepal in Multan, Pakistan. India will play their opening match against Pakistan on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their social media account on X posted a video of Indian players training hard for the upcoming tournament.

Prep mode



Energy levels high



Getting into the groove in Alur #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2023

In the video, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja and other batters were seen sweating it out in the nets.

Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna and others were practising to maintain the correct line and length required for Lankan pitches.

Earlier in the day, India head coach Rahul Dravid announced that wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the first two matches of the upcoming Asia Cup.

"KL has had a good week with us, playing well, progressing really well but he will be unavailable for the first part for the Kandy leg of the trip," Dravid said at the pre-departure presser.

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

