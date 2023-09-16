India made wholesale changes to their playing XI in their last Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 on Friday. They rested Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav for the game with Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna coming in. India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in the game before giving rise to a funny moment. For a moment after the toss, Rohit forgot the changes made in the Indian team.

"We are gonna field first. It is something we haven't done in the tournament, we haven't done it under lights so it gives us an opportunity to bat under lights. The wicket honestly has got everything for everyone. Pacers who bend their back in the daytime have also got movement and there have been assistance for the spinners. Got to be brave and play your natural game. We got to give game time to some other guys who haven't played," said Rohit.

Tilak, who impressed with his performance in recently-started T20I career, was handed ODI debut for their inconsequential Super 4 clash against Bangladesh.

Middle order batter Shreyas Iyer missed India's third consecutive game with the BCCI saying he "has shown improvement but is not yet fully fit."

For Bangladesh, Tanzib Shakib was handed ODI debut.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

(With PTI Inputs)