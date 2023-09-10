Shaheen Afridi was the pick of Pakistan bowlers during the Asia Cup 2023 group stage match against India with four wickets including that of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He had a brilliant run of form against the top-order batters with his swing bowling causing major troubles for Gill, Kohli and Rohit. When the two teams face each in the Super 4 stage on Sunday, the onus will be on Shaheen once again to provide Pakistan with a good start and former India cricketer

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar had a warning for Rohit and Co. In an interaction with Star Sports, Manjrekar analysed Shaheen's performance against India.

"The opening phase had two spells; in the first spell before the rain had come, he was bowling typical Shaheen Afridi kind of deliveries. He was bowling further up the pitch, trying to get the ball to swing inwards, and that length was being played very well by Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma," he said.

"And after the rain, someone must have spoken to Shaheen Afridi, and after the break, he brought his length back and in that length, the good length, Rohit Sharma got out, and so did Virat. So it wasn't the typical Shaheen Afridi kind of delivery that troubled the Indian batters, but the shorter length, meaning the movement from the pitch made them out," Manjrekar added during the interaction.

An India-Pakistan clash remains one of the most hotly anticipated matches in world cricket because the two South Asian neighbours only play each other in multi-nation tournaments due to political tensions.

