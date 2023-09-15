Virat Kohli is always a source of entertainment with his various antics on the field and even when he is not in the playing XI, he never leaves an opportunity to come up with a hilarious joke. Kohli was rested for the inconsequential Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Bangladesh on Friday but the star batter turned water boy for his side. After the dismissal of Anamul Haque, Kohli rushed into the ground with water for his teammates and his style of running left fans in splits. Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur provided India with a sensational start of the match with early breakthroughs.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh.

India made wholesale changes to their playing XI, resting Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. Tilak Varma was handed ODI debut while Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Suryakumar Yadav were also drafted in for the clash.

Middle order batter Shreyas Iyer missed India's third consecutive game with the BCCI saying he "has shown improvement but is not yet fully fit." For Bangladesh, Tanzib Shakib was handed ODI debut.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

(With PTI inputs)