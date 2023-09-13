India emerged triumphant in their second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka, but not before spinner Dunith Wellalage ran riot with the ball. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a fine stat, a partnership between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan was needed to take the team to a score of 213 runs. Though India fought back to claim the match, Wellalage did send shivers down the spine of Indian fans for a fair period in the game. But, learning from the mistake Rahul knows what Indian batters will do when they face Wellalage the next time.

In the rain-marred Asia Cup match, Rahul struck an unbeaten 111 and then kept wickets for the entire duration in his first match for India since March.

“I am happy with how the last two games have gone. I was a little nervous initially but as I started facing a few balls I felt alright,” said Rahul in the post-match press conference on Tuesday.

Rahul said his strong preparations during the rehabilitation period at the NCA helped him prepare for his return.

“I was thinking that I will be in the playing 11 and that's how I prepared. I was confident that I can still go there and do the job,” said Rahul.

Advertisement

Wellalage produced a wonderful solo effort for Sri Lanka on Tuesday, taking five wickets and scoring an unbeaten 42 off 46 balls to stretch India.

Rahul rated the 20-year-old spinner the most dangerous Sri Lankan bowler on that day.

“He got five wickets and got the job done for his team. He looked the most dangerous bowler from the Sri Lankan attack, Obviously, Asalanka also picked up a few wickets later on. Probably next time we play we will try to get after him," said Rahul.

With PTI inputs