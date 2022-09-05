India and Pakistan squared off against each other in yet another thrilling encounter on Sunday, in the Asia Cup Super 4 match, at Dubai International Stadium. The match ended in Pakistan's favour as they walked away with a five-wicket win. The clash will be a memorable one as the cricket fans got to see Virat Kohli, back again in his vintage form with a knock off 60 runs off 44 balls. The right-handed batter put up a great show against Pakistan and caught everyone's attention. It was a disappointing day for Indian side, as their top players Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya were unable to fetch big scores. Former India batter Gautam Gambhir feels that Suryakumar and Pant should learn from Kohli to how to play under pressure situations and work on their running between the wickets.

"See, I like a flexible batting lineup. You can have your set openers, but you need to have flexible No.3 or 4. Yes, Virat has got runs today, the kind of form Suryakumar Yadav is in, once you kind of get that start, get that tempo, you can probably promote Suryakumar Yadav at No.3, and then probably keep going. Virat batted brilliantly today, he is going to get better from here on. One thing is these guys like Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant need to learn from Virat Kohli is the way he runs between the wickets," stated Gambhir on Star Sports after the match ended.

"Not every time, you will be able to hit those big shots but the difference between Virat Kohli and the rest of the guys, Surya might have more shots than Virat Kohli, but Virat is never under pressure because of the way he runs, the way he converts ones into twos. Suryakumar, Deepak Hooda and Rishabh Pant might not be able to do it, but they need to learn from Virat Kohli, how important it is under pressure in big games, where you are put in pressure and whether you are able to play that risk-free cricket and still get those 10-11 runs per over," he added.

Against Pakistan, Suryakumar scored only 13 runs off 10 balls while Pant could manage to get only 14 runs off 12 balls. Hardik was dismissed for a duck.

Talking about the match between India and Pakistan, the former was sent into bat and the side posted 181/7 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored with a knock of 60 off 44 balls.

Chasing 182, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan as he played a knock of 71 of 51 balls. However, the impact innings came from Mohammad Nawaz who went out to bat at No.4 and the left-hander went on to score 42 runs off 20 balls.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh scalped one wicket each.