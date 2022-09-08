Rohit Sharma-led India will be squaring off against Afghanistan in their final Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium. Team India are already out of the reckoning for a place in the final and the side would be playing for their pride and they would try to register at least one win in the Super 4 stage. Before this match, India faced defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka and the side have been subjected to criticism for few selection calls like playing Deepak Hooda as a finisher ahead of Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel. So it will be interesting to see what team combination India goes in with for clash against Afghanistan.

When will India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match be played?

India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will be played on Thursday, September 8.

Where will India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match be played?

India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match begin?

India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match be broadcast?

India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match be available for streaming?

India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

